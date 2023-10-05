WhatsApp Rolls Out Quick Reply for Media Messages, Testing Third-Party Chat Feature

WhatsApp has released a new feature that allows users to reply to media messages, such as photos and videos, more quickly. When a media message is opened, WhatsApp will provide a text field below the message where users can directly reply to the media. This eliminates the need to go back to the message input field, making the process faster and more convenient for users.

Previously, users had to tap the “back” button to close the media message before being able to reply. With the new quick reply option, users can respond to messages while still viewing the media content that was sent others.

The design of the quick reply column for media messages in WhatsApp is simple and resembles the text field in regular chat conversations. However, it does not currently support emojis, stickers, or other multimedia options. This feature is currently available for beta Android users and will be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming days.

In addition to quick reply, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature that allows users to receive messages from other apps. This feature, called “third-party chats,” is being developed to comply with the regulations set the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Union. The DMA requires large tech companies to have interoperable communication features between different apps.

WhatsApp, being a popular messaging platform with a large user base, is subject to these regulations. While the third-party chat feature is still in development, it aims to enable users to receive messages from apps other than WhatsApp. This means that users of other messaging apps, such as Signal, will be able to contact WhatsApp users even if they don’t have a WhatsApp account.

The security of these interactions will be maintained through end-to-end encryption, ensuring the privacy and protection of user messages. Additionally, users will likely have the option to opt out of receiving messages from third-party apps, as stated in Article 7 of the DMA.

