WhatsApp to Introduce Storage Fees for Backups

WhatsApp users will soon have to start paying for storing backups of their chats and files on Google Drive, according to the recent announcement telepolis.pl. While the messaging service itself will remain free for conversations, the change will affect the storage of backup copies from December onwards.

Until now, WhatsApp users could store backups of their chats and files in the Google Drive cloud for free. However, Google will now implement a standard free limit of 15 GB for every user. Additional storage space will require a fee.

Users will have three subscription options to choose from, each with different storage capacities: 100 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB. The smallest capacity will cost 8.99 PLN per month. To continue using the messenger app for free, users will need to gradually delete their chat histories and files sent via WhatsApp.

The changes will be introduced in December, initially affecting beta version users of WhatsApp. Other app users will have to start paying for storage space exceeding the limit from the beginning of 2024.

FAQ

1. Will I have to pay for regular WhatsApp conversations?

No, WhatsApp conversations will remain free. The fees will only apply to the storage of backup copies on Google Drive.

2. Can I still store backups for free if I have less than 15 GB of data?

No, Google will introduce a standard free limit of 15 GB for all users. If you want additional storage space, you will need to pay for it.

3. What happens if I don’t want to pay for storage space?

If you choose not to pay for additional storage space, you can continue using WhatsApp for free gradually deleting your chat histories and files sent through the app.

