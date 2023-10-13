WhatsApp is Working on a New Update to Create Events in Group Chats

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new update that will allow users to create events within group chats. Although there are no news regarding its availability on iOS devices, it is not ruled out that this feature will arrive on Android devices simultaneously or shortly after.

According to a report WABetaInfo, a platform that specializes in detailing WhatsApp news, a screenshot shows a new button called ‘Event’ in the app. This new feature will allow users to create events, name them, and schedule notifications directed to all participants. It will be useful for coordinating various activities within group chats and also has the potential to serve as a personal reminder platform.

The activities within these events will have the same level of encryption as other conversations on WhatsApp, meaning that only the participants will be able to see them. The created event will be automatically added to the conversation so that everyone knows when it is scheduled and what it is about. However, only users with the latest version of WhatsApp will be able to take advantage of this tool.

The ‘Event’ button is currently limited to group chats, but this limitation may change in the future with the official update for Android. It is still in the development phase and only a limited number of users are currently testing it. The official release date is yet to be announced.

WhatsApp continues to evolve, constantly adding new features to its already robust catalog. Recently, it was announced that WhatsApp will be available on iPad, which typically does not have access to a phone line. The platform has also developed an artificial intelligence-powered sticker creation tool.

Despite the fierce competition from similar apps like Telegram and Line, WhatsApp remains one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world. To make the most of this messaging app and its various communication options, check out our WhatsApp guide.

Source: WABetaInfo, [Source Name]