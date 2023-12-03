New WhatsApp Feature Enhances Chat Security with Secret Code

WhatsApp has introduced a new security feature called “Secret Code” to further strengthen the privacy of communications on its platform. This new code adds an extra layer of protection to chats, making them more secure and harder to access for unauthorized individuals. In addition to the existing “Lock” function introduced earlier this year, which already enhanced the security of WhatsApp’s secret conversations, the Secret Code feature allows users to completely hide the chat folder from the main chat list using a code.

With the introduction of the Lock feature in May, users were given the option to place desired conversations within a partially hidden folder, accessed only through a password or biometric data such as fingerprint or Face ID. The Lock folder, not immediately visible in the chat list, could be made accessible swiping down and positioning it at the top of the list. However, this method of access could raise suspicion among external observers, potentially suggesting that the user was trying to hide information.

The Secret Code feature integrates with the Lock Chat function, which was added to WhatsApp just a few months ago. Users will now be able to set a distinctive password separate from the one used to unlock the device. Additionally, if necessary, they can completely hide the Lock Chat folder from the list of conversations.

Users can access the hidden folder again entering the secret code in the search bar. However, if preferred, users also have the option to keep the folder visible in the chat list. WhatsApp has also simplified the process of applying a lock to a new conversation allowing a long press on the chat, eliminating the need to navigate through specific chat settings.

The introduction of this Secret Code feature not only enhances the privacy and security of WhatsApp conversations, but also provides users with more flexibility and control over their chats. With ongoing updates and improvements, WhatsApp continues to prioritize the safeguarding of user data and communication privacy.

FAQ

How does the Secret Code feature work in WhatsApp?

The Secret Code feature in WhatsApp allows users to set a unique password to further secure their chats. It also provides the option to completely hide the chat folder from the main chat list.

What is the purpose of the Lock Chat function in WhatsApp?

The Lock Chat function in WhatsApp allows users to place desired conversations within a partially hidden folder, accessible only through a password or biometric data. It enhances the security and privacy of secret conversations on the platform.

Can I still access the hidden chat folder in WhatsApp?

Yes, users can access the hidden chat folder entering the secret code in the search bar. However, they also have the option to keep the folder visible in the chat list if preferred.

Has WhatsApp made any other security updates recently?

WhatsApp has implemented an account verification method through email, in addition to the recent introduction of the Secret Code feature. The developer is also working on future updates that may include a more extensive implementation of artificial intelligence in its chats.