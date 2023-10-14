WhatsApp Introduces Privacy Feature to Protect IP Address During Calls

WhatsApp has announced a new privacy feature that allows users to protect their IP address and location during calls. The feature, currently in beta testing, adds an extra layer of security to calls, making it harder for malicious attackers to track a user’s location.

The feature was discovered WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates. According to the report, the new option can be found in the “Advanced” section of the privacy settings screen. By enabling the “Protect IP Address in Call” option, users can ensure that their IP address is securely relayed through WhatsApp servers, making it difficult for anyone in the call to infer their location.

While this privacy feature provides added security, it may slightly affect call quality due to the encryption and routing processes involved in relaying the call through WhatsApp servers. However, WhatsApp users can rest assured that their privacy will be preserved, especially during calls with unknown contacts.

The new privacy feature is currently available to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta on Android through the Google Play Store and on iOS via the TestFlight app. WhatsApp plans to roll out the feature to more users in the coming days.

In summary, WhatsApp is taking steps to enhance user privacy introducing a feature that protects IP addresses during calls. This provides an additional layer of security, making it harder for attackers to track a user’s location. While there may be a slight impact on call quality, this trade-off is worth preserving privacy, particularly when communicating with unknown contacts.

Source: WABetaInfo