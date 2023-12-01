WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code to Enhance Chat Privacy

WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature called the “Secret Code” to further protect users’ chat privacy. This additional tool aims to make chats more difficult to find if someone gains access to the phone or shares it with others. The Secret Code feature allows users to set a unique password, separate from the one used to unlock the phone, to provide an additional level of security for chats with a lock icon.

By hiding the Chat with Lock folder from the chat list, users can only view it entering the Secret Code in the search bar. However, they also have the option to always display it in their chat list. This means that applying the lock to a new chat is as simple as long-pressing on it, eliminating the need to navigate through the settings.

The introduction of the Secret Code comes only a few months after the launch of Lock Chat, a feature designed to protect the most confidential conversations. WhatsApp hopes that this new addition will enhance the functionality of Lock Chat and provide even greater privacy for its users. The Secret Code feature will be available from today and is expected to be implemented worldwide in the coming months.

WhatsApp’s commitment to privacy and security is evident with these continuous feature updates. As technology evolves and threats become more sophisticated, it is essential for messaging platforms to prioritize user privacy. With the Secret Code, WhatsApp aims to reassure its community that their conversations are well-protected and inaccessible to unauthorized individuals.

