WhatsApp to Beta Test iPad Compatibility

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is introducing a major update that allows users to sync their main account with up to four devices, including iPads. The compatibility with iPads is being tested through a new beta version of the app, which has been made available to the public.

With this new feature, iPad users will be able to send and receive messages on WhatsApp without the need for their main smartphone to be online. This is a significant development for iPad users who have been waiting for WhatsApp to be compatible with their device.

The update also allows users to sync their messages and calls with their primary smartphone, ensuring a seamless experience across devices. Additionally, this beta version is also accessible for Android devices.

To test out the beta version of WhatsApp for iPad, users can download it through the TestFlight app. However, the official release date for WhatsApp on iPad via the App Store is yet to be announced.

This move WhatsApp shows their commitment to expanding their services and providing a seamless messaging experience across multiple devices.

Source: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– TestFlight: A platform provided Apple for beta testing iOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps.

– Sync: Synchronize, or keep data consistent and up-to-date across multiple devices.

– Beta Version: A pre-release version of a software or app that is made available to users to test and provide feedback before the official release.

