WhatsApp introduces support for multiple accounts on a single device

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to access two different accounts from a single device, confirmed Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, on his Facebook profile. The functionality has been available in beta for some time, but soon it will be possible to switch between accounts without the need for an additional device or constant logout from the main account.

This update will make it easier to manage conversations on multiple accounts simultaneously, especially for those who need it for professional purposes. The implementation has already begun but will continue in the coming weeks, so don’t be surprised if you are not able to enjoy it just yet. Mark Zuckerberg shared a screenshot on Facebook, highlighting the introduction of the feature.

Meta emphasizes that it will still be necessary to have a separate phone number and SIM card (or a phone with multi-SIM or eSIM support) to set up a second account. Furthermore, the second phone or its SIM card will be required to receive the temporary code that WhatsApp will send via SMS in order to access the second account on a different device. After this initial verification, the app will continue to work for both accounts without further requests.

Meta introduced the first multi-device feature in 2021, which allowed users to use their WhatsApp account on Android tablets, browsers, or computers. Now, it is becoming more comprehensive.

New beta feature: self-destructing audio messages on WhatsApp

There is another new feature that we would like to discuss, available only in beta on Android and iOS. It is the ability to send self-destructing audio messages, or more precisely, messages that can only be listened to once. This news was first reported WABetaInfo.

This feature functions similarly to the “View Once” option for sending photos and videos, where media disappears once it has been opened the recipient. In a screenshot shared the website, there is a “1” button visible during the recording of an audio message, confirming its behavior.

Currently, this feature is available to some beta testers who install the latest versions of WhatsApp beta. It may be extended to more users in the coming weeks or ultimately discarded.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp introduced support for passkeys in the Android version, allowing users to access the app without relying on SMS-based two-factor authentication.

Sources:

– Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook profile

– WABetaInfo