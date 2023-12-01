WhatsApp Introduces Customized Passwords and Hidden Chats for Added Privacy

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service, is taking steps to enhance user privacy and security. Following the announcement of chat locking in May, WhatsApp has now added the option for users to set a personalized password to lock specific conversations. This unique code adds an extra layer of security, separate from the phone’s regular unlocking method.

When a chat is locked, it is moved to a separate folder and no longer visible in the inbox. However, with the new customized password feature, users can access and unlock these conversations. This password can be different from the phone’s regular unlock code, ensuring that only the intended user has access to these private chats.

The introduction of the “secret code” offers not only enhanced privacy but also the ability to hide locked chats. WhatsApp now allows users to hide the locked chats folder, which was previously accessible simply swiping down on the inbox. To view the hidden folder, users must enter the previously set secret code into the search bar.

Moreover, the process of locking a chat has also been streamlined. Users can now simply long-press on a chat to reveal the option to lock it, eliminating the need to navigate through settings.

WhatsApp has begun implementing the “secret code” feature as of November 30, 2023, and it will be available globally in the coming months. With over two billion active monthly users, this update further reinforces WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy.

With increasing competition from platforms such as WeChat, Signal, and Telegram, WhatsApp continues to introduce improvements to maintain its position as the leading messaging service. These latest enhancements not only offer greater security but also provide users with more control over their private conversations.

FAQs:

Q: Can I set a different password for each chat?

A: Yes, the customized password feature allows you to set a unique password for each locked chat.

Q: Can I use emojis in my secret code?

A: Yes, the secret code can include a combination of characters and emojis.

Q: How do I hide the locked chats folder?

A: You can hide the folder entering the secret code in the search bar.

Q: When will the secret code feature be available worldwide?

A: The feature is currently being implemented and will be rolled out globally in the coming months.