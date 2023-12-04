WhatsApp Introduces New Audio Chat Feature for Large Groups

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging application, has unveiled a new icon in the form of a waveform that is catching everyone’s attention. With over 2 billion users across 180 countries, including 35 million in Spain alone, the platform is constantly introducing new features to enhance user experience.

This new icon bears a striking resemblance to the waveforms that appear when recording or listening to audio within the app. It’s no surprise that it is related to the ‘Voice Chat’ function, an alternative form of communication to written messages or traditional voice memos. While this feature has been present in Telegram for several years, it is now being added to WhatsApp’s repertoire.

The icon can be found in the top right corner of the screen, and upon selection, it opens a voice chat in the corresponding group. A progress bar will appear below the group name, along with a ‘Connect’ button, allowing participants to join the voice chat.

It is important to note that this feature is only available in groups with 32 or more participants, and if no one joins the chat, it will automatically close.

To utilize this new option, users simply need to follow a few simple steps: open WhatsApp, enter a group with 33 or more participants, press the audio waveform icon to create a voice chat, wait for other participants to join, and finally, press the microphone button to start speaking. With this addition, WhatsApp aims to enrich the communication experience for larger groups.