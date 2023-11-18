WhatsApp Working on Adding Message Search Feature for All Beta Users

WhatsApp, being the primary communication tool for millions of people worldwide, often leaves users struggling to find particular conversations due to the sheer volume of chats on the platform. To alleviate this issue, WhatsApp is currently developing a message search function.

The new feature will allow beta testers to search for messages, photos, videos, and audios that were sent or received on a specific day. Users will also have the option to search for specific words within the messages. While this tool was initially available only for WhatsApp beta users on iOS, European press reports suggest that the message search function will also be accessible to all beta users on Android devices.

To search for messages based on their date in WhatsApp chats, users must follow these simple steps:

1. Open the desired chat.

2. Tap the three-dot icon in the top right corner of the screen.

3. Select the “Search” option, followed the calendar icon.

4. Set a date using the calendar and tap “OK.”

After completing this process, all messages associated with the specified date will appear on the screen.

However, it is important to note that the message search feature is currently limited to the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, which means only beta testers can utilize this tool. Regular users of the official WhatsApp application do not have access to this functionality yet, as it is still in the testing phase. Nevertheless, it is highly likely that this option will be enabled for all app users in the near future through an official update available on the Google Play Store.

To ensure they receive immediate access to all the latest developments introduced Meta for its instant messaging service, it is advisable for WhatsApp users to keep their app updated with the latest version.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will the message search feature be available for WhatsApp users on iOS?

Yes, the message search function is currently being tested for beta users on both iOS and Android devices, and it is expected to be accessible for all users of the official WhatsApp application in the future.

2. Can I search for messages based on specific words?

Absolutely! Along with searching messages date, you can also search for specific words within the messages using the search function.

3. When will the message search feature be available for all WhatsApp users?

While an exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, it is anticipated that the message search feature will be made available to all WhatsApp users once it successfully completes the testing phase and is deemed stable for general use.