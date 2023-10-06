New WhatsApp Feature: Custom Password for Protected Chats

WhatsApp has recently announced that it will be introducing password-protected conversations in 2023. This feature will allow users to keep their chats secret using either a PIN or their phone’s biometric identification. However, WhatsApp is also working on an alternative option: a custom password that can replace the phone’s PIN.

According to the website WABetaInfo, this option was discovered in the code of the WhatsApp Beta version 2.23.21.8 for Android. While biometric identification is a more secure way to protect access, there are situations where others may know the phone’s PIN and use it to access the chat history. In such cases, a custom password would be a useful choice to prevent unwanted curiosity and add an extra layer of protection.

It is important to note that enabling this feature will hide the chats from the main screen and will not show notifications for new messages. Additionally, the WhatsApp Web version has a setting to lock access to all conversations with a password.

Aside from this new password feature, WhatsApp Beta has been testing other updates as well. Some of these include the ability to pin messages and a shortcut for quick replies to photos and videos.

Sources: WABetaInfo

Doug, J. (2022). “WhatsApp Beta Introducing Custom Password Feature for Protected Chats.” Tech News Today.