WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Switch between Voice and Video Messages

The popular messaging app WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that allows users to easily switch between voice and video messages in conversations. In the beta version of the app, this feature can be accessed through a menu that appears when clicking on the microphone/camera icon, depending on the last type of message that was sent. This new feature aims to reduce confusion for users when sending or listening to audio messages.

In July, WhatsApp introduced the option for users to send video messages that can last up to one minute. This feature is activated pressing the same button used for audio messages. However, switching between the two modes can be challenging, especially if the screen is unresponsive or if the user accidentally triggers the mode switch while recording a message.

The upcoming update will include a menu that allows users to choose between recording a voice or video message. However, it is not yet clear if this menu will also be activated with a quick tap on the button. While the new feature will help reduce errors when sending messages, it may also take some additional time to switch between modes.

The positive aspect of this feature is that it will provide users with a clear option to select voice or video messages, reducing the likelihood of unintentional mode switches. On the other hand, the negative aspect is that it may take longer to switch between modes, which can be frustrating for some users who value efficiency.

Fortunately, WhatsApp users have the ability to disable the video messaging feature altogether. This can be done accessing the “Chats” section in the settings and disabling the “Instant Video Messages” feature.

Sources: WABetaInfo

