New Design and Improved Features Coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is set to undergo a design overhaul in its application. According to WABetaInfo, a company that tracks all the changes made to WhatsApp, these changes will be available on both the Android and iOS versions of the app, with an updated user interface for some settings.

The main objective of these changes is to enhance the app’s interface introducing new colors and icons, as well as removing the green color from the top bar that has always characterized the platform. This update will elevate the WhatsApp beta version for Android from 2.23.20.10 to 2.23.20.20.

In addition to the new design, WhatsApp will also be introducing a new feature that allows users to quickly respond to images, videos, and GIFs. This feature will be available for some beta testers and will enable them to respond without closing the current screen, thus maintaining the flow of the conversation and not losing the context of the shared content.

To check if the new response bar is available for your WhatsApp account, simply open any image, video, or GIF, and the response bar should appear. If not, try touching the screen once.

While the new media response feature is currently only available for some beta users who install the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android, it will be rolled out to more people in the coming days.

Overall, these updates aim to improve the user experience on WhatsApp introducing a refreshed design and convenient new features for quicker responses to media.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (No URL provided)