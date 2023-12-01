WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Protect Private Conversations

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to lock conversations with a password, ensuring that no one else can access them. This independent password can be different from the phone’s lock code and can include not only letters, numbers, and special characters but even emojis.

Owned the Meta conglomerate, the messaging app promises that this new feature will prevent unauthorized access to confidential conversations, even if someone gains access to WhatsApp on our phone. This function is an extension of the chat lock tool that has been available since May. It enables users to move any conversation to a separate folder, which requires a device PIN or fingerprint scanner to access.

The chat lock automatically hides incoming notifications for locked conversations, ensuring that an onlooker cannot read any part of an incoming message. Additionally, WhatsApp allows users to hide the secure folder, making it invisible from the conversation list.

To lock a conversation, simply press and hold the desired chat, then select the appropriate option from the list. This new feature will likely be available to users on both Android and iOS devices, including Poland, in the coming days or weeks. It is advisable to update the app to the latest version during this time.

With this enhanced privacy feature, WhatsApp users can have peace of mind knowing that their private conversations are safeguarded from prying eyes.

