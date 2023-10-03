WhatsApp Beta for Android is Testing Text Formatting Options

Tanya King

The WhatsApp messaging app is continuously working on improving its features and is now preparing a new way to format text in conversations, including options for code styling, quoting, and lists. These new features are currently being developed for the Beta version of WhatsApp for Android and are not yet available for testing. However, it is expected that they will be released to all users in a future app update.

The formatting options for text within WhatsApp conversations were revealed the site WABetaInfo with an image that demonstrates how the processes will work. The image shows the mechanisms for formatting messages as code, quoting a block, or creating a numbered or bulleted list.

For code styling, a backtick character (`) will be used to format the text as inline code. This feature aims to facilitate sharing between programmers and developers. To quote a specific part of a message, the “>” character will be used. And for creating lists, WhatsApp will offer the option to create numbered lists or bulleted lists using hyphen or asterisk characters.

WhatsApp has been working on various changes to enhance the visual appearance and introduce new features, aiming to provide users with a better experience. Some of these changes, such as the Material Design-inspired dropdown menus for Android, have already been rolled out in the final version of the app. Other features currently being tested include redesigned icons for communities, conversation filters, and a new top bar in the chat list.

There is no specific release date yet for the new WhatsApp interface in the stable version of the app.

Sources: WABetaInfo, Author’s knowledge.

