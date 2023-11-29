New WhatsApp Update Allows Temporary Status Messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a new feature that will allow users to pin temporary text messages to their accounts for a predefined period. This feature is currently under development in the Beta version of the iOS app but has not been made available to the public or testers yet.

The new status function enables users to display their messages for four different time intervals: 24 hours, three days, one week, or two weeks. However, there is no option to have a message displayed indefinitely.

Enhanced Visibility for Status Messages

This new feature could be a solution the messaging app to provide greater visibility for users’ status messages. Currently, these messages are only visible when visiting a friend’s profile or opening the contacts list.

In the latest Beta version for Android, WhatsApp revealed the development of an option to display these messages within chat windows, just below the person’s name when they are offline. This change could greatly improve the visibility of these messages.

Implementing a timer for the status mode could be another step in revamping this feature and a mechanism to encourage users to update their messages more frequently.

The shared screenshot from WABetaInfo reveals traditional suggestions for this field, such as “at work” or “on a trip,” in addition to the option to write customized texts. Along with these settings, the new timer appears to define when the status messages should disappear.

No Permanent Status Option

It is interesting to note that the new feature does not provide an alternative for maintaining a permanent status. Some people utilize this space to display fixed messages, such as a professional email address for contact purposes or to reveal personal details, like a short biography.

By offering predefined intervals for status messages, WhatsApp suggests that the field should be used for updated messages that better represent the current moment and recent activities of individuals.

Although it is possible that the new display mode could combine the timer with the presentation within chat conversations, these changes do not have a confirmed release date for the public yet.

Source: WABetaInfo

FAQ

1. When will the new status feature be available to the public?

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for the new status feature in WhatsApp.

2. Can users have a permanent status message?

No, the new feature currently only offers predefined time intervals for status messages and does not provide an option for a permanent status.

3. How will the new feature enhance visibility for status messages?

The new feature will allow status messages to be displayed within chat windows, making them more easily visible to contacts even when they are offline. This change aims to increase visibility for users’ status messages.