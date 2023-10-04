WhatsApp Testing Faster Message Forwarding with Direct URL Links

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will make it easier for users to share content with their friends and family. The beta version of the social networking app for Android and iOS is testing a quicker way to forward messages through a direct URL link. This feature is already available on Telegram and allows users to convert a post into a short link, which can then be shared in a conversation.

When users click on the message, one of the options will allow them to copy the channel’s update link. The recipient of the link can open and read the content directly in the channel. This new option not only facilitates sharing within and outside of WhatsApp but also ensures that everyone can access and read the channel’s updates without having to search through the entire message history.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature first appeared in the 2.23.20.18 version for Android and 23.20.1.70 version for iOS. Currently, the option is only available in the WhatsApp beta testing program, and there is no information about the release date for the general public.

In addition to the direct link option for channel posts, WhatsApp has also announced other new features in the beta version. These include a search feature to quickly find status updates and channels, an option to automatically delete media from the channel, and a tool for responding to images, GIFs, and videos more quickly.

As WhatsApp continues to improve its messaging platform, users can look forward to a more seamless and efficient experience when sharing content and engaging with channels.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo