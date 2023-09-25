WhatsApp Introduces New Feature Allowing Control Over Adding Members to Communities

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for iOS, allowing administrators to determine who can add people to their communities. With this new feature, administrators have the option to configure whether any member can invite and add others to the group. The update, version 23.19.76, is now available on the App Store.

WhatsApp communities are an extension of the group format, which enables users to form groups of like-minded individuals and create smaller groups for specific topics. Within these spaces, administrators can send important announcements to all participants, while participants can connect with each other and find groups of interest.

Prior to this update, users could only join communities if they were added an administrator. However, administrators now have the ability to change the entry control configuration and allow others to add members to the group. This can be done within the community’s settings tab. There are two options for adding members:

All: Any member can add other people

Any member can add other people Only administrators: Only administrators can add new members to the community

The update will be rolled out gradually to users and is expected to reach all within the next few weeks.

To learn more about WhatsApp communities, including how they work and how to create a supergroup in the application, please refer to the source article.

Sources: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging application that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, make voice and video calls, share images, documents, and other media.

– iOS: The operating system used in Apple’s mobile devices, including iPhones and iPads.

– Administrators: Users who have administrative privileges and control over certain settings and functions within a group or community.

– Community: An extension of the group format in WhatsApp, where users with similar interests can gather and communicate with each other.