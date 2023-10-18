How to Update WhatsApp Plus V17.53 Without Losing Chats

WhatsApp Plus V17.53 is about to be released, bringing new features and the ability to customize the platform with a minimalist color scheme. However, many users are unaware of how to update the modified app without losing their chats.

To help you with this process, here are the steps to update to WhatsApp Plus V17.53 without starting from scratch. Keep in mind the details found within the APK, as they are easily accessible.

First, go to the Settings of WhatsApp Plus. Once you have opened it, navigate to the APK Settings. There, you will find a tab labeled “Help.” Press on “App Info.” This will show you if you have WhatsApp Plus V17.52 installed. If you have this version, you can proceed to download WhatsApp Plus V17.53.

However, it is important to note that if you have a different version, such as Yessimods, you may lose your conversations as the modifications are completely different. The APK for WhatsApp Plus V17.53 is from AlexMods, so keep that in mind.

Updating your WhatsApp Plus allows you to avoid any penalties from the Meta app. It is always a good practice to keep your applications up to date.

In conclusion, following these steps, you can easily update to WhatsApp Plus V17.53 without losing your chats. Remember to check the version you currently have installed, and if necessary, download the new APK from AlexMods.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp Plus: A modified version of the official WhatsApp application, offering additional features and customization options.

– APK: Android Package Kit, the file format used to distribute and install applications on the Android operating system.

Source: Original content the author.