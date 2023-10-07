WhatsApp Plus Rojo: a new alternative version of the popular messaging app

In recent weeks, the red WhatsApp icon has gone viral on social media, piquing the curiosity of users around the world. To cater to those who want this change on their phones, WhatsApp Plus Rojo has been launched as an alternative version to the original WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging applications globally, with regular updates from its developers to enhance user experience. A recent screenshot shared a user featured a red WhatsApp icon, which turned out to be WhatsApp Plus Rojo. This alternative platform offers unique features and styles for chats within the Meta service. Not only does it allow users to modify the icon color, but it also provides access to themes and the option to disable the News tab.

To change the traditional green color of the WhatsApp application, users need to follow a few steps. First, a backup of the messaging app should be created, followed downloading WhatsApp Plus Rojo from external sites, as it is not available on the Google Play Store for Android. After granting the necessary permissions and entering the verification code, the WhatsApp interface will appear in full red. Users can further customize the color navigating to the Plus Configuration.

In addition to the aesthetic changes, WhatsApp Plus Rojo offers functionality such as message scheduling, identifying blocked contacts, and downloading chat themes. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on expanding the feature that allows users to choose a unique username for their account, eliminating the need to display their phone number in their contact information.

