How to Use Facebook-Style Statuses in WhatsApp Plus

WhatsApp Messenger may not have all the advanced features of other messaging apps, but its massive user base of over four billion people keeps it a popular choice. However, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, never anticipated the development of a copycat app with dozens of additional tools – WhatsApp Plus.

While the official WhatsApp app has recently undergone a radical design change, with a more modern look on iOS and Android, WhatsApp Plus has stuck to its familiar style from years past. Fortunately, one of the latest updates to the modified version introduced a feature called “Facebook-style statuses.” In this article, we will provide all the details on this incredible trick.

To use Facebook-style statuses in WhatsApp Plus, follow these steps:

1. Access WhatsApp Plus (updated version).

2. Open the APK and tap the three-dot icon in the upper right corner.

3. In the menu that appears, select “Plus settings.”

4. Scroll down and tap on “Home screen” > “Top bar.”

5. Choose the “Story style” section.

6. Finally, select “RC Facebook.”

Exit the settings to see the changes take effect.

To download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus (V50.00), follow these steps:

1. Back up all your conversations if you are using the official WhatsApp version.

2. Uninstall the official Meta app from your mobile device.

3. The backup will remain in the cloud so that you can recover your chats if you don’t like the APK.

4. Proceed to download WhatsApp Plus V50.00 from the provided link.

5. Grant the necessary permissions to Google Chrome to install third-party APKs or apps.

6. Enter your phone number, verification code, and accept the terms and conditions.

7. Set your name and profile picture.

8. WhatsApp Plus V50.00 will welcome you and inform you of the latest added features in the update.

9. After passing the message, you can start chatting with your friends and customize the APK according to your preferences.

Remember not to make too many changes in the APK, or WhatsApp may detect it and ban you.

These steps will allow you to enjoy Facebook-style statuses and explore the additional features offered WhatsApp Plus. Stay connected and personalize your messaging experience with this popular alternative.