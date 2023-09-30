WhatsApp to Replace Green Checkmark with Blue for Verified Channels

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to replace the green verification badge with a blue checkmark for verified channels on Android. The change will also apply to verified businesses. This decision is in line with Meta’s strategy to align its apps across platforms standardizing the color of the verification badge.

Meta Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently announced that businesses on WhatsApp will soon have the ability to subscribe to Meta Verified. This subscription will provide them with a verification badge, as well as other benefits like impersonation protection and dedicated tech support. By changing the verification badge color to blue, WhatsApp aims to create a consistent visual identity across all Meta-owned platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

The blue checkmark for verified channels and businesses is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app. Additionally, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android. This feature will notify creators if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements. It is a response to local laws that impose restrictions on access to specific content within certain regions.

With these changes, WhatsApp aims to enhance the user experience and provide more clarity for users and businesses on its platform. By introducing a standardized verification badge color and implementing features that keep creators informed, WhatsApp continues to prioritize safety, transparency, and compliance with local regulations.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo