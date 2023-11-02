WhatsApp’s New Video Feature: A Game Changer in Navigation

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is constantly testing new features to enhance user experience. In its latest beta update for Android (version 2.23.24.6), WhatsApp has introduced a new skip gesture specifically designed for videos. This much-needed feature allows users to easily navigate through videos tapping on the screen.

The new skip gesture includes forward and backward icons on either side of the play/pause option. By double-tapping the forward icon, users can skip ahead 10 seconds, while tapping the backward icon allows them to rewind 10 seconds. This functionality is reminiscent of the video playback feature on YouTube. To provide a preview of this feature, a screenshot has been shared WABetaInfo.

The introduction of the skip gesture brings convenience to WhatsApp users who want to quickly jump to a specific part of a video or rewind to an important moment. Additionally, WhatsApp is also testing a reply bar that enables users to respond promptly to videos and images in a conversation.

There are also rumors that WhatsApp may introduce an alternate profile option to enhance user privacy. However, it remains uncertain when these features will be made available officially. While beta testing often leads to an official launch, users eagerly await an official announcement.

WhatsApp’s commitment to testing and innovation demonstrates its dedication to continuously enhancing user experience. The skip gesture for videos is poised to be a game changer, providing users with greater control and ease of navigation while consuming video content on the platform.

FAQ

What is the new skip gesture feature on WhatsApp?

The new skip gesture feature on WhatsApp allows users to navigate through videos tapping on the screen. It includes forward and backward icons on either side of the play/pause option, enabling users to skip ahead or rewind easily.

How does the skip gesture work?

By double-tapping the forward icon, users can skip ahead 10 seconds in a video. Tapping the backward icon allows users to rewind 10 seconds. This feature is similar to the video playback functionality on YouTube.

What other features is WhatsApp testing?

In addition to the skip gesture for videos, WhatsApp is also testing a reply bar that enables users to respond quickly to videos and images in a conversation. There are also rumors of an alternate profile option being tested to enhance user privacy.

When will these features be available?

While beta testing often leads to an official launch, there is no official word yet on when these features will be made available. Users will have to wait for an official announcement from WhatsApp.