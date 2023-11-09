WhatsApp Plans to Introduce Ads in App, but Not in Individual Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has announced its plans to include advertisements within the app, but not in individual chats. Will Cathcart, the director of WhatsApp, confirmed this in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo. While the app will remain free and ad-free in users’ message inboxes, Cathcart specified that there may be ads in other areas of the app, such as channels or status updates.

The decision to include ads in WhatsApp’s Status feature seems like a natural progression for the platform, as it is similar to the Stories feature on Instagram and Facebook where users are already accustomed to seeing advertisements. Additionally, earlier this year, WhatsApp began utilizing the Status feature to promote its own resources. Although these promotions were limited to WhatsApp’s own functions, it raised the possibility that third-party promotions could also be featured.

It is worth noting that channels on other messaging platforms, such as Telegram, already display advertisements. Telegram promotes its premium version of the app in some channels. Therefore, it seems probable that WhatsApp, owned Meta, may follow a similar path, even though there is currently no indication of a “WhatsApp Premium” for non-commercial use. The Business version of WhatsApp does offer a paid option with enhanced features.

While including ads in chat conversations may seem like a lucrative option for WhatsApp to generate revenue, it could have negative implications for user experience and privacy. Placing ads directly in conversations could disrupt the flow of communication and make users feel as though their privacy is being invaded. WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, which is one of its main strengths compared to other messaging apps, would also be compromised.

On the other hand, incorporating ads between Status updates or within channels seems like a more seamless and potentially less intrusive approach. Users are already accustomed to browsing through stories with intermingled advertisements on platforms like Instagram. Cathcart himself mentioned that channels could charge for subscriptions, offer exclusive content for paid members, or allow channel owners to promote their content, indicating a more subtle and potentially useful approach to advertising within the app.

While the timeline for implementing advertisements within WhatsApp is still unknown, these plans are indicative of WhatsApp’s need to monetize the platform while considering the user experience and privacy concerns.

FAQ

Will WhatsApp include ads in individual chats?

No, WhatsApp has stated that it will not include ads in individual chats. Ads may appear in other areas of the app, such as channels or status updates.

Why is WhatsApp considering including ads in its app?

WhatsApp needs to find a way to generate revenue. Including ads in channels or between status updates is a potential solution that aligns with user expectations and may be less disruptive to the overall user experience.

How will ads impact user privacy?

While ads in chat conversations could potentially compromise user privacy and make users feel like their conversations are being monitored, placing ads in channels or status updates may be less intrusive in terms of privacy concerns.

When will WhatsApp introduce ads?

There is currently no specific timeline for when ads will be introduced in WhatsApp. The company has not provided any hints regarding the timing of this implementation.