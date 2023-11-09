WhatsApp Explores New Revenue Streams: Will Ads Be Included?

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, may soon undergo a significant change as it explores the option of incorporating advertisements. However, contrary to users’ concerns, these ads will not be visible within private chats or the inbox. In a recent interview with Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo, WhatsApp’s Head, Will Cathcart, discussed the platform’s future direction and how parent company Meta plans to generate revenue through the app.

Addressing the possibility of integrating ads, Cathcart assured users that the company has no intentions of placing advertisements within chats. Furthermore, he acknowledged that users do not welcome the idea of encountering ads as soon as they open the app, hinting that they will not appear in the inbox either. However, Cathcart did not dismiss the potential for ads to appear in various sections of the app outside of chats and the inbox.

Cathcart went on to outline potential areas for advertisements, suggesting that they might be featured in public channels or states. Additionally, he mentioned alternative methods of monetization, such as charging users for access to specific channels—an approach already adopted the messaging app Telegram.

While this recent revelation might come as a surprise, it is not the first time WhatsApp has considered implementing ads. In 2018, the platform contemplated introducing ads within “states,” a feature similar to Stories on other social media platforms. However, apprehension regarding user reaction caused the company to delay this venture. As of now, there have been no indications regarding the possibility of implementing a subscription model to eliminate ads, as has been observed with Instagram and Facebook in recent years. Therefore, we await updates to see if this concept will materialize or remain as mere speculation.

