WhatsApp Introduces Pin Messages Feature for Individual and Group Chats

WhatsApp continues to enhance its instant messaging platform with the introduction of new features. Most recently, WhatsApp has rolled out the pin messages feature, which allows users to pin important chats or messages for easy access. This feature is available for both individual and group chats.

Previously, users could only pin important chats at the top of their chat list. However, with the pin messages feature, users can now select a specific message to be pinned at the top of a chat. The pinned message will appear as a banner, ensuring that it remains visible even as new messages are received. Users can choose the duration for which the message will remain pinned, with options ranging from 24 hours to 30 days.

To navigate to the pinned message within a chat, users can simply tap on the message banner at the top of the screen. This feature is accessible for both individual and group chats, offering users greater control over their conversations.

To pin a message in an individual chat, users need to open WhatsApp and select the chat they wish to pin the message in. They can then tap and hold on the message, and choose the “Pin” option from the menu. The pin duration can be selected according to the user’s preference.

For group chats, group admins have the authority to enable the pin messages feature. They can access the Group Settings, and choose to allow all members or only admins to pin messages in the group chat.

WhatsApp ensures transparency sending a system message to all members of the group chat when a message is pinned, indicating who pinned it. However, it is important to note that users who join a group after a message is pinned, or those who have cleared their chat history or deleted the message before it was pinned, will not be able to view the pinned message.

Unpinning a message is also a simple process. Users just need to open WhatsApp, enter the chat where the message is pinned, and select the “Unpin” option from the menu. The message will then be unpinned from the chat.

With the introduction of the pin messages feature, WhatsApp continues to provide users with more customization options and convenience in managing their conversations.