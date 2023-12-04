The Quality Revolution: WhatsApp Enhances Photo and Video Sharing

If you’ve ever shared photos or videos via WhatsApp, you may have noticed the disappointing reduction in quality. Thankfully, a new update for the iOS app is set to change this frustrating experience allowing users to share images and videos at their full resolution.

The update, which is currently being rolled out for the iOS app, introduces a long-awaited solution to the down-rezzing problem. Previously, WhatsApp limited the resolution of both photos and videos in order to conserve bandwidth, resulting in subpar visual quality.

The latest version of the iOS app, as highlighted WABetaInfo, finally addresses this issue. The earlier announcement of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.23.1.74 update hinted at the introduction of a feature allowing the sharing of photos and videos as documents to preserve their original quality. Now, the new update makes it easier for users to share their visual content without compromising on resolution.

To send photos and videos in their full quality, users will need to follow a slight workaround. Instead of selecting the Photo option, they should tap on “Document” after clicking the “+” button. From there, they can choose the desired photo or video to share. It’s important to note that recipients will only see the filename, rather than a preview of the content, when using this method.

While the iOS app enjoys this enhanced feature, it should be noted that the update has not yet been released for the Android version of WhatsApp. Typically, new features are introduced on Android first, making this a departure from the norm.

The revolution in quality is here for WhatsApp users on iOS, ensuring that their shared photos and videos look just as remarkable as intended. So, get ready to witness your visual content in all its full-resolution glory!

FAQ

1. Can I now share high-quality photos and videos on WhatsApp?

Yes, the latest update for the iOS app allows you to send photos and videos at their original quality, significantly improving the visual experience.

2. Do Android users have access to this new feature?

Not yet. While the update has been rolled out for iOS, it has not been made available for Android users at the moment.

3. Will the recipient see a preview of the photo or video when using the new method?

No, when sending photos or videos as documents, the recipient will only see the filename and not a preview of the content.