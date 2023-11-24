WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Viewing Status Updates in Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is constantly evolving to provide users with new features and functionalities. One such feature is the ability to view the status updates of your contacts directly in your chats. This subtle change, which will be available soon, aims to enhance the user experience and make it easier to stay updated with your contacts’ latest updates.

The introduction of this feature was first reported WABetaInfo, a reliable source known for uncovering upcoming functions in the app’s beta versions. Previously, the status updates were located in a separate tab called “Novedades” (News), alongside any subscribed channels. However, WhatsApp is now planning to display these updates within the conversation screen itself.

In the upcoming update, if you are in the Chats tab, you can easily identify if one of your contacts has posted a new status update. The circular profile picture on the left side of the chat will be encircled in either green (for Android users) or blue (for iOS users). By simply tapping on the profile picture, you will be able to access the unseen status updates.

Furthermore, the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, numbered 2.23.24.23, suggests that users will also have the option to access these status updates within the chat itself. This particular feature is expected to be implemented in the official versions of the app in the coming weeks.

This update not only improves the accessibility of status updates but also provides a more seamless experience for users. By incorporating the status updates directly into chats, WhatsApp aims to enhance user engagement and ensure that important updates from contacts are not missed.

FAQ

How can I access status updates in chats?

To view status updates in chats, simply tap on the circular profile picture of the contact in the Chats tab. This will take you to the unseen status updates section.

Will the new feature be available for iOS users as well?

Yes, the feature will be available for both Android and iOS users. The circular profile picture will be enframed with a green circle for Android users and a blue circle for iOS users.

When will this feature be available in the official versions of WhatsApp?

While the feature is currently available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, it is expected to be implemented in the official versions of the app in the coming weeks.