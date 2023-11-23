WhatsApp and DocuSign Partner to Streamline Document Signing Process

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, has teamed up with online document-signing platform DocuSign to enhance the user experience simplifying the document signing process. The collaboration aims to offer more options and flexibility to businesses and users while maintaining privacy.

The joint venture introduces WhatsApp Delivery, a service that allows users to sign documents directly within the WhatsApp app and then send them quickly and securely. In addition to direct document signing, the service also enables real-time notifications, allowing users to receive updates when their part of the document has been signed, further expediting the process.

DocuSign explained in a blog post that users can send a direct link through WhatsApp to complete a document on the signer’s mobile devices. Analysis conducted DocuSign reveals that agreements delivered via WhatsApp are signed almost seven times faster compared to those sent email. More than 50 percent of DocuSign’s electronic signature agreements delivered through the messaging app are completed in 15 minutes or less.

With this new tool, DocuSign ensures that its vast user base, consisting of over 2 billion users across more than 180 countries, can connect with any signatory who uses the mobile messaging platform. The simplified agreement process provided WhatsApp Delivery allows users to meet signatories wherever they are, virtually anytime.

The Vice President of Product Management at DocuSign, Mangesh Bhandarkar, emphasized that the WhatsApp Delivery service simplifies the agreement process and enables users to connect with signatories “wherever they are, virtually anytime.” Meanwhile, the Vice President of Business Messaging at Meta (WhatsApp’s parent company), Nikila Srinivasan, highlighted the vision of a world where everyone can conduct business directly within their favorite messaging application. Srinivasan emphasized WhatsApp’s reliability, security, and the simplicity of DocuSign’s electronic signature service.

To prioritize privacy, all information shared with WhatsApp Delivery is treated as highly confidential DocuSign. Each document is encrypted to prevent manipulation once it has been sent. Additionally, the privacy features of WhatsApp ensure that notifications are always securely delivered.

WhatsApp Delivery will be launched as a complementary service within DocuSign’s multichannel delivery offering. It will be available to users who are customers of the company’s standard or Business Pro plans.

FAQ

