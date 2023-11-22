WhatsApp and DocuSign Collaborate to Simplify Document Signing Process

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will allow users and businesses to sign documents directly within the app and send them quickly and securely. In partnership with DocuSign, a leading online document signing platform, WhatsApp aims to streamline the document signing and sharing process, offering more options and flexibility for users and businesses while ensuring privacy.

The collaboration between Meta-owned WhatsApp and DocuSign introduces WhatsApp Delibery, a service that enables users to sign documents directly within the messaging app and promptly send them. Additionally, users can receive real-time notifications once their part of the signed document is sent, further expediting the process.

With this integration, users can conveniently send a direct link through WhatsApp for the recipient to complete the document on their mobile devices. According to DocuSign, WhatsApp-delivered agreements are signed nearly seven times faster than those sent via email. More than 50% of DocuSign electronic signature agreements delivered through the messaging app are completed in 15 minutes or less, showcasing the efficiency of the process.

DocuSign emphasizes that the newly added tool ensures connectivity between its 2 billion users in over 180 countries and any signatory utilizing the mobile messaging platform. Mangesh Bhandarkar, Executive Vice President of Product Management at DocuSign, believes that WhatsApp Delibery will simplify the agreement process and allow users to “meet signers wherever they are, virtually anytime.”

Nikila Srinivasan, Vice President of Business Messaging at Meta, envisions a world where everyone can conduct business directly from their favorite messaging app. She highlights the reliability and security of WhatsApp and the simplicity of DocuSign’s electronic signature service.

Privacy is also a top priority. Any information shared using WhatsApp Delibery will be treated as highly confidential DocuSign. Each document will be encrypted to prevent manipulation once it is sent. WhatsApp’s privacy features further ensure that notifications are always delivered securely.

WhatsApp Delibery will be launched as an additional service within DocuSign’s multichannel delivery offering, making it available to users who are customers of the company’s standard or Business Pro plans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is WhatsApp Delibery?

WhatsApp Delibery is a new service that enables users to sign documents directly within the WhatsApp messaging app and send them quickly and securely. It is a collaboration between WhatsApp and DocuSign.

2. How does WhatsApp Delibery work?

Users can send a direct link through WhatsApp for the recipient to complete the document on their mobile devices. Once the document is signed, users can send real-time notifications to expedite the process.

3. Are WhatsApp-delivered agreements faster than email-delivered agreements?

Yes, according to DocuSign, agreements delivered through WhatsApp are signed nearly seven times faster than those sent via email. Over 50% of DocuSign agreements delivered through WhatsApp are completed in 15 minutes or less.

4. How is privacy ensured with WhatsApp Delibery?

DocuSign treats the information shared through WhatsApp Delibery as highly confidential. Each document is encrypted to prevent manipulation, and WhatsApp’s privacy features guarantee secure delivery of notifications.