WhatsApp for Android Working on Integration with Instagram for Easier Content Sharing

A new feature is being developed for WhatsApp on Android that will allow users to link the platform with Instagram for easier sharing of their statuses on both social networks. Previously, sharing Instagram content on WhatsApp required saving the Instagram story first and then sharing it on WhatsApp.

Currently, it is already possible to configure a Facebook account to share WhatsApp statuses on the social network, owned Meta. However, WhatsApp is now expanding its integration to include Instagram in this functionality. WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp specialized portal, has identified this new feature in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.23.25.20. In the Status Privacy tab, a new section has been added that allows linking WhatsApp with Instagram.

In addition to the existing privacy options such as ‘My contacts,’ ‘My contacts, except…,’ and ‘Only share with…,’ the option to link with Facebook will be included. Alongside it, a button has been introduced that allows linking WhatsApp with Instagram, making it easier to transfer shared content on WhatsApp statuses to the Instagram platform.

According to WABetaInfo, this update will eliminate the need to create and publish separate updates on both platforms, allowing users to carry out the action in a single step. However, it is important to note that this feature is still in development, and it has not been specified when it will be available globally or if it will be included in future updates of the application for iOS devices.