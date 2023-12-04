WhatsApp Introduces Customizable Usernames to Enhance User Experience

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is set to roll out a new update that will allow users to search for contacts using unique usernames instead of phone numbers. This feature, similar to those found in platforms like Instagram and Facebook, aims to enhance the overall user experience.

While the use of unique usernames is not currently available in any active versions of WhatsApp, the ability to search for contacts using this method expands the functionality of the “@” symbol, which users will be able to personalize.

To access this new version of the WhatsApp search feature, users will follow a simple process. First, they need to open the WhatsApp application on their mobile device. From the main screen, where the list of conversations and groups is displayed, users should click on the “New chat” button located in the bottom right corner, represented a speech bubble icon.

In the new conversation window, users will notice an additional button at the top right of the screen, symbolized a magnifying glass. By clicking on this button, a search bar will appear, indicating that the search can be conducted using the contact’s name (as saved in the device’s address book), username (if activated the account holder), or phone number (in case of initiating a conversation with an unregistered person).

This new identification feature in WhatsApp draws inspiration from other social platforms such as Telegram, where usernames are utilized to find contacts within the application using the built-in search function. Similar to other social networks, users can include numbers and certain special characters (“-,” “_,” or “.”) in their WhatsApp usernames. All usernames will be unique, meaning that if a username is already in use, it cannot be used another person and alternatives must be sought.

Moreover, to ensure user privacy and security, WhatsApp will display usernames instead of phone numbers in different chat groups, unless the account owner allows the sharing of additional account information.

Please note that while this feature is currently in development within WhatsApp, it has not been officially released and is still in its early stages of creation. Once tested, the platform will enter an early access testing phase with a small group of users who will verify the proper functionality of the application.

FAQs

1. Can I use special characters in my WhatsApp username?

Yes, you can include special characters such as “-“, “_,” or “.” in your WhatsApp username.

2. Will my phone number be displayed in WhatsApp group chats?

No, WhatsApp will display your username instead of your phone number in group chats, unless you choose to share additional account information.

3. Can I search for contacts using usernames in the current version of WhatsApp?

No, this feature is not currently available in any active versions of WhatsApp. It will be introduced in a future update.

4. How will the username search feature be accessed in WhatsApp?

Users can access the username search feature clicking on the magnifying glass icon located in the top right corner of the new chat window.

5. Will usernames be unique in WhatsApp?

Yes, all usernames in WhatsApp will be unique. If a username is already being used another person, alternatives must be chosen.