WhatsApp Adds New Feature for Community Administrators on iOS

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for administrators of Communities that allows them to configure who can add new members to the group chats, choosing between enabling this option for everyone or only for administrators, in the iOS version of the app. Communities were launched the instant messaging platform in November of last year as a new section where users can organize conversations based on common topics and disseminate information.

In this regard, the Community administrator is responsible for managing it and creating the group chats that make it up. Thus, this person has control over the chats, their participants, and the content that is shared.

WhatsApp has now implemented a new feature for Community administrators that allows them to configure who can add new members to the group chats. With this option, which is already available in the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS 23.19.76, administrators can choose to allow adding new members to all users belonging to the community or only to the administrators of that Community.

To determine who can add new members to the groups, the Community administrator must select the desired option in the Community’s settings menu. However, it will be enabled as the default option that only administrators can add new users.

This new feature does not appear mentioned in the official changelog in the App Store, but it is already available to all users upon installation of the update.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: a popular instant messaging platform.

– Community: a new section on WhatsApp where users can organize conversations based on common topics and disseminate information.

– Administrator: the person responsible for managing a Community on WhatsApp.

– iOS: the operating system used on Apple devices.

Sources:

– Portaltic/EP: The original source of the article.