New WhatsApp Feature Adds Extra Security to Protected Chats

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called the “secret code,” which aims to provide an additional layer of security for sensitive conversations. Building upon the existing chat lock feature, the secret code offers two additional security options.

One of the key benefits of the secret code is the ability to set a unique password that is different from the phone’s unlock code. This adds an extra level of privacy and protection to the locked chats. Moreover, users now have the option to hide the folder containing locked chats from the main chat list. This means that the chats can only be accessed typing the secret code into the search bar. Alternatively, if users prefer, they can choose to display the locked chats in their chat list.

This new feature simplifies the process of locking chats as well. Rather than navigating through the chat settings, users can now simply long-press on a chat to lock it.

By introducing the secret code, WhatsApp aims to enhance the security and confidentiality of conversations, especially in situations where users share their phones with others or want to keep certain chats discreet. This feature provides users with greater control over their privacy and ensures that their sensitive discussions remain protected.

FAQ:

Q: How does the secret code work?

A: The secret code allows users to set a unique password for locked chats and provides the option to hide the folder containing these chats from the main chat list.

Q: Can I still access locked chats without entering the secret code?

A: No, locked chats can only be accessed entering the secret code in the search bar.

Q: Can I choose to display locked chats in my chat list?

A: Yes, users have the option to display locked chats in their chat list if they prefer.

Source: [WhatsApp](https://www.whatsapp.com/)