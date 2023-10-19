WhatsApp to Introduce One-Time Listening Option for Voice Messages

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature in its beta version that will allow users to send voice messages that can only be listened to once. This functionality is already available for photos and videos on the messaging application owned Meta. In order to activate it, users simply need to select an icon with the number 1 before sending the document.

By doing so, the recipient will only be able to play the voice message once and will not be able to save, forward, or share it. Additionally, if the message is not opened within 14 days, it automatically disappears from the chat.

It is expected that the process for activating the one-time listening option for voice messages will be the same as for photos and videos.

This feature is aimed at enhancing user privacy. In fact, enabling this option for images and videos also blocks the ability to take screenshots, and following the same model, voice notes cannot be recorded.

While the duration of voice messages is currently set at 30 minutes, it remains to be seen if this option will also limit their length in the future.

Overall, this new feature demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to providing users with more control over their conversations and ensuring that sensitive information remains private.

Sources:

– Wabetainfo