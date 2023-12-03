WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code Feature for Enhanced Chat Privacy

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature called “secret code” that aims to enhance the security and privacy of sensitive conversations. With this new functionality, users can set a different password specifically for locking certain chats, adding an additional layer of privacy. Additionally, WhatsApp now offers the option to hide these protected chats, making them only visible if the secret code is entered into the search bar.

This latest tool also incorporates the ability to hide the folder where these locked chats are stored. By doing so, users can ensure that their private conversations remain completely concealed from prying eyes. To protect a chat, all users need to do is long-press on the conversation and select the “secret code” option. On some Android devices, users may need to mark the conversation and select the three dots in the top right corner to access this new functionality from the menu.

WhatsApp has been actively working on improving security for several months now. In October, they began implementing access passkeys for their Android version, providing an alternative method to verify user identity when logging into an account.

With these new features, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security. By offering the ability to set individual passwords for locked chats and the option to hide them completely, users can have greater control over their confidential conversations. This empowers individuals to have peace of mind when using the popular messaging platform, knowing that their sensitive information is protected.

