WhatsApp Introduces Email Verification for Easier Access

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta (the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp), is constantly adding new features to enhance user experience. One of its latest additions is email verification.

In its ongoing efforts to make WhatsApp more user-friendly, Meta has released a new version of the app (currently available on iOS only) that allows users to verify their identity via email instead of relying on the traditional SMS verification process.

So, why is email verification on WhatsApp important?

With the latest update (version 23.24.70), WhatsApp on iOS now has the capability to send an email containing a validation link for your profile. This means that if you need to reinstall the app on a device without a mobile network connection or if you want to verify your identity on another device without your phone at hand, you canpass the message verification (which typically requires entering a six-digit code in the app) in favor of email verification.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean you can create a WhatsApp account solely with your email. Setting up a WhatsApp account still requires a phone number. Email verification simply provides an alternative method for identifying and verifying your profile, allowing you to skip the mobile network requirement in certain cases, provided that you have already verified your email address.

How do you verify your email address on WhatsApp?

The process is straightforward:

1. Make sure you have the latest version of the WhatsApp app (version 23.24.70) on iOS.

2. Open WhatsApp and tap on the three vertical dots.

3. Select “Settings” and then choose “Account.”

4. Look for the option “Email Address.”

5. Enter your email address and tap “Next.”

6. Enter the verification code received via email.

7. Your email is now verified.

It’s worth mentioning that the latest version of the WhatsApp app is not widely available yet, as Meta has opted for a phased rollout. If you haven’t received the update yet, be patient—it should arrive in the coming days.

FAQ:

Q: Can I create a WhatsApp account using only my email?

A: No, a phone number is still required to set up a WhatsApp account. Email verification is only for identifying and verifying your profile.

Q: Is email verification available on Android devices?

A: Currently, email verification is only available on iOS devices. There is no official confirmation regarding its availability on Android yet.

Q: Will email verification replace SMS verification completely?

A: No, SMS verification will still be an option for users. Email verification simply provides an alternative method for certain situations.