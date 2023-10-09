WhatsApp introduces new feature allowing users to create channels

WhatsApp has released version 23.20.76 on the App Store, making it available to users the option to create new channels. The launch of this tool occurred in early June, initially debuting in Colombia and Singapore, and later expanding to Italy.

Previously, the ability to create a channel was only available in a limited number of markets. Now, this feature is finally being rolled out globally. However, it is important to note that this update is not mentioned in the official changelog, as reported WABetaInfo.

To check if the feature is already available on your iPhone, simply open the app, select the “Updates” tab, and click on the “+” sign next to “Channels.” If the option “Create a channel” appears beside “Find channels,” it means that your account has been enabled for this new feature. If not, there’s no need to worry, as the rollout will be completed over the next few weeks.

WhatsApp channels are a tool for staying updated on topics of interest. Within this space, integrated in the “Updates” section, administrators (such as brands or famous personalities) can share images, polls, stickers, and multimedia content. The app also provides recommendations on who to follow. Alternatively, users can receive an invitation link via email, chat, or copying it from the web.

WhatsApp prioritizes maximum privacy for both administrators and followers. While they are not encrypted end-to-end default, this additional security feature will soon be introduced to provide even more protection, particularly for non-profit organizations and healthcare institutions.

