WhatsApp Introduces Updated Interface for Android Users

WhatsApp is currently developing a new interface for its Android app that aims to provide a more cohesive user experience similar to the iOS version. The new interface is now available in a limited test for some Android users, as well as for beta testers of WhatsApp Business.

Similar to iOS, WhatsApp for Android will feature icons for accessing the main sections of the app, such as chats, calls, updates, and community, positioned on a bottom bar. The button for initiating a new chat will remain at the bottom, unlike iOS, which has it in the top right corner. The top part of the interface will retain the buttons for taking photos or recording videos, conducting searches, and accessing settings. It is likely that a similar change will occur for iOS to ensure platform consistency.

Event Feature in WhatsApp Chats

Another new feature in the version 2.23.21.12 for Android is WhatsApp’s development of an event feature in chats. The screenshot reveals a new action in the chat’s sharing menu that includes a link to events.

With this feature, users can create events with specific names and choose when they want to be notified within a conversation. This functionality is particularly useful for planning and coordinating various activities within group chats or for staying organized with personal reminders.

Currently, this feature appears to be limited to group chats within the community. Once an event is created, it will automatically be added to the conversation. All participants will need to have an updated version of the app to view and accept the group invitation for the new event.

New Feature Announcement for iOS

In the official changelog for version 23.20.79 available on the App Store, WhatsApp has finally announced the ability to “discover and follow channels” for iOS users. While WhatsApp has previously shared similar announcements, this is the first time it has been included in the update notes.

It is important to note that this feature has been available to many users for about a month. However, during the initial release phase, there was still a limited number of users who did not have access to the new feature, which is currently only available on the primary device and not on connected devices.

