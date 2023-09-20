WhatsApp Introduces New Payment Feature in India

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has announced a new feature in India that allows users to make purchases directly within the chat. This feature will enable WhatsApp users to pay businesses using various payment options, including credit and debit cards, net banking, and all supported UPI apps.

Meta has partnered with online payment solutions provider PayU and Bengaluru-based Razorpay to facilitate payments via different methods. With this new feature, people can simply add items to their cart and make the payment using their preferred method. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, emphasized that this feature will make it incredibly convenient for Indian users to pay businesses within the WhatsApp chat.

In addition to this payment feature, Meta also introduced other enhancements for WhatsApp users in India. One of these is the launch of ‘Flows,’ which allows businesses to offer more experiences without leaving the chat. For example, users can quickly select a train seat, order a meal, or book an appointment within WhatsApp.

Meta Verified is another new feature being rolled out for businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Businesses can demonstrate their authenticity to Meta, and in return, they will receive a verified badge, enhanced account support, and protection against impersonation. This verification will help businesses gain credibility and visibility on the platform.

To become Meta Verified, businesses on WhatsApp will need to go through a verification process and will be rewarded with premium features such as a custom web page and increased multi-device support. Meta plans to test Meta Verified with small businesses on the WhatsApp Business app and later introduce it to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

These new features aim to enhance the overall shopping and business experience on WhatsApp, making it easier and more secure for users to interact with businesses within the chat itself.

