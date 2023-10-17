WhatsApp Introduces Passkeys for Enhanced Security and Convenience

WhatsApp has announced that passkeys will soon be available to its users, starting with Android devices and eventually reaching iPhones. Passkeys are set to replace traditional passwords, offering users a more secure and convenient way to log in to their accounts.

Unlike passwords, passkeys do not require users to remember a specific combination of characters. Instead, users are assigned a unique public key and a private key, both of which remain unknown to the user. When setting up a passkey, the public key is shared with the app or website. During login, the service verifies the user’s identity requesting confirmation from the device. Face ID or Touch ID is then used to authenticate the user, and the service trusts the device’s authentication since it is done locally.

The use of passkeys eliminates the risk of passwords being compromised in a security breach, as the website or app never has access to the user’s private key. Furthermore, phishing attempts are thwarted because the device only prompts for login if the correct public key is received.

Passkeys have garnered significant attention recently, with iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma automatically generating passkeys for Apple IDs. Google has also begun encouraging users to set up passkeys.

WhatsApp confirmed the upcoming release of passkey support, starting with Android devices. While the rollout will occur gradually over the next few weeks and months, the availability for iOS devices is expected to follow shortly after.

In conclusion, the introduction of passkeys WhatsApp signifies a move towards more secure and user-friendly authentication methods. With the elimination of conventional passwords, users can enjoy enhanced security and convenience when accessing their WhatsApp accounts.

