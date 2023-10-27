WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Easy Messaging with Unknown Contacts

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature in its latest Windows beta version that allows users to initiate conversations with unknown contacts without the need to save them in their device beforehand.

The company first introduced this functionality for iOS and Android devices in July, and it has now made its way to Windows computers with the beta version 2.2342.6.0, available for testers through the Microsoft Store.

With this feature, there is no longer a need to manually add a contact to the address book, as shared WABetaInfo. This not only simplifies the messaging experience enabling direct communication with unknown individuals, but also maintains the privacy settings applied to known contacts.

To access this feature, users simply need to click on ‘New Chat’ and then select the ‘Phone Number’ button. This will open a interface where the country associated with the phone number needs to be chosen – to add the respective prefix – along with a keyboard to input the number.

This upgrade WhatsApp aims to enhance user experience reducing the hassle of frustratingly saving unknown contacts just to initiate a conversation. Users can now quickly and easily reach out to new individuals without compromising their privacy settings.

FAQ

1. Can I use this feature on my Android device?

Yes, WhatsApp introduced this functionality for iOS and Android devices in July, so it is available on both operating systems.

2. Will the privacy settings apply to unknown contacts as well?

Yes, when you initiate a conversation with an unknown contact using this feature, the privacy settings you have established will also be applicable to them.

3. How do I access this feature on Windows?

To access this feature on Windows, you need to have the beta version 2.2342.6.0 installed. Then, simply click on ‘New Chat’ and select the ‘Phone Number’ button to start a conversation with an unknown contact.