Meta AI: The New Virtual Assistant for WhatsApp

Meta AI is the latest artificial intelligence that you can use as a virtual assistant or conversational chatbot. It functions as an independent app, computer program, webpage, and will also be integrated into the Meta group’s applications, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

LLaMA, previously developed Meta, is an artificial intelligence-based language. So, what sets Meta AI apart from LLaMA? Simply put, as mentioned earlier, LLaMA is the language model, and Meta AI is the chatbot. It’s similar to GPT-4 and ChatGPT.

With Meta AI, you can interact with it through the app, program, or native website, as well as through social media platforms of the former Facebook group. You can write to Meta AI, ask it questions, or make requests, and it will respond with up-to-date information. For example, it can create images, stickers, book summaries, and provide recommendations for the best restaurants in a particular location.

Currently, Meta AI is only in the beta phase in the United States. To use it in WhatsApp, you won’t need to download any additional applications. It will be integrated into a future update.

To activate Meta AI in WhatsApp, simply open the app, enter a personal or group conversation, and type “@” in the text field. This will display the contact “Meta AI.” Select it and start making your requests in text format. Be clear and avoid errors, and Meta AI will respond within seconds.

Meta AI will be made available worldwide in the near future. This new feature will enhance the user experience and provide easier access to information and assistance within the WhatsApp platform.

Sources:

– Author’s knowledge

– Depor (source article)