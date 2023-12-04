WhatsApp Upgrades Photo and Video Sharing for iOS Users

WhatsApp is constantly striving to enhance the user experience for iOS users, and its latest update allows for sending photos and videos at full resolution. While the process may not be immediately apparent, it is simpler than you might think and can be done within the application itself.

Sending High-Quality Media Files

One of the most common issues WhatsApp users encountered was the loss of quality when sending photos and videos through the platform. That’s why WhatsApp introduced the HD button, which ensures that files maintain a minimum resolution of 720p. However, after several months of testing, iPhone users can now send videos without any compression using the “Documents” feature.

Indeed, attaching a photo or video using the “Documents” symbol instead of the exclusive photo and video icons, you can send these files at full resolution without any reduction in quality. This feature is likely to be extended to Android devices in the coming days or weeks, as it has also been tested in WhatsApp beta versions for Android.

Recent Changes in WhatsApp

This isn’t the only recent modification WhatsApp has made, as they are constantly testing dozens of new features. For instance, one upcoming change is the addition of expiration dates to WhatsApp text statuses, a somewhat controversial measure aimed at increasing activity in these spaces. However, long-term users who have had the same status for years may not see this as a necessary function.

But it’s not all about unpopular changes. WhatsApp for desktop users can now also enjoy the feature of opening photos and videos with self-destructing capabilities, a function that had previously been limited to mobile devices for over two years. Additionally, responding to user feedback, WhatsApp has implemented new methods for signing in on an iPhone.

