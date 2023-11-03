WhatsApp for iOS Beta Introduces High-Resolution Photo Sending Option

WhatsApp has been a popular messaging app for years, but its functionality has not always been consistent across different platforms. One of the features that Android users have enjoyed for a few months now is the ability to send high-resolution photos and videos without any tricks or hacks. However, iPhone users have been left out of this option.

But that might be changing soon.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS suggests that the option to send high-resolution photos and videos is on its way. However, it seems that the implementation for iOS will be slightly different from that of Android.

Instead of incorporating a specific setting within the app, WhatsApp for iOS will require users to send the image as a file. When sending a file, WhatsApp will provide two options in the file sharing menu: one to select a document from the phone’s storage and another to open an image or video, which will be sent to the recipient without compression.

It is important to note that this feature is still in development and not currently available for everyone. It is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app.

FAQ:

1. Will WhatsApp for iOS have the same high-resolution photo sending feature as Android?

No, the implementation for iOS will be different. Users will have to send the photo as a file instead.

2. When will this feature be available for all iOS users?

There is no specific timeline for when it will be available, but it is expected to be included in a future update of WhatsApp for iOS.

3. What other features can we expect from future updates of WhatsApp?

There is no official information about other upcoming features, but it is always recommended to keep the app updated to ensure you don’t miss any new additions.