WhatsApp’s Latest Updates and New Function: Two Accounts on One Device

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, continues to undergo constant updates to provide users with a dynamic and enriching experience. Some of these updates have been the talk of the town recently, not only because they are highly anticipated but also because they have disrupted daily conversations unexpectedly.

One of the recent measures taken WhatsApp developers marked the end of an era: the desktop application. Many users were greeted with a “Expired App” message when trying to log in to the desktop site. Uncertainty started to spread among the thousands of internet users who rely on the messaging service daily. Fortunately, the company explained that those who wish to continue using WhatsApp on Windows can do so with one condition – they need to download the new native version provided the company to replace the previous one. By following this process, users can restore their connection and continue communicating with their contacts.

In addition to the desktop app change, WhatsApp has also introduced a new function that is stirring up controversies regarding infidelity. The latest function allows users to have two accounts on one device, which was previously impossible until Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta and owner of WhatsApp, made the announcement. Although the functionality is not yet available, it is expected to be released in the coming months for Android users.

To activate this feature, users will need a second phone number and either an additional SIM card or a device that supports multiple SIM or eSIM. Once the necessary requirements are in place, the following steps need to be followed:

Open the WhatsApp settings. Click on the arrow next to the username. Select the “Add account” option.

With these updates and new functions, WhatsApp aims to provide a dynamic experience for users, while also introducing features that cater to different needs and preferences.

