WhatsApp Introduces New Account Verification Feature Using Email

WhatsApp has recently implemented a highly anticipated security feature to improve the privacy of its platform and match its rival, Telegram, in terms of messaging client security. In addition to a recent update that allows users to have two different profile pictures depending on the audience, the instant messaging app now offers a new way to log in to your account using your email address.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android (version 2.23.24.10) includes a long-awaited account verification feature that allows users to link their email addresses to their WhatsApp accounts. This new functionality, which has been in development for several months, provides an additional layer of security and offers users more freedom in managing their accounts.

To verify your WhatsApp account using your email address, simply go to the “Account” section in your WhatsApp app’s settings. There, you will find a new option called “Email Address” that allows you to associate your WhatsApp account with your email. It’s important to note that this feature is not enabled default and needs to be activated manually.

It’s worth mentioning that even if you choose to enable this new account verification option, the SMS verification method will still be available as an alternative. WhatsApp aims to offer flexibility to its users while ensuring the security of their accounts.

Currently, this new account verification feature is only available to a selected group of testers using the WhatsApp Beta for Android. However, it is expected to roll out to all users in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I use my email address to log in to WhatsApp on any device?

A: No, the email verification feature is linked to your WhatsApp account on a specific device and cannot be used to log in across multiple devices.

Q: Will enabling email verification disable SMS verification?

A: No, enabling the email verification feature does not disable the SMS verification option. Users can choose between the two methods according to their preference.

Q: Is account verification through email mandatory?

A: No, account verification through email is an optional feature. Users can continue using the traditional SMS verification method if they prefer.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo (URL: www.wabetainfo.com)