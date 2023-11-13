WhatsApp for Android Introduces New Message Search Feature

WhatsApp continues to enhance its platform with new features, and this past week has been no exception. The messaging app has been updated with various functionalities, such as the option to hide your IP address during a voice call and the ability to log into your account using your email.

One of the recent improvements that WhatsApp has made is the addition of a message search function, which was first rolled out on the web version and has now become available on the Android app.

According to WABetaInfo, a specialized source in WhatsApp updates, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.23.24.16) includes the message search date feature. This functionality, already present on WhatsApp Web and the iOS app, can now be accessed on Android devices as well.

When you expand the search bar in a WhatsApp chat, a new calendar icon appears. By tapping on it, you can select a specific date to find the messages you received on that day. This search feature also works for voice messages, allowing you to easily retrieve and listen to audio messages from the past, as long as they haven’t been deleted the sender or are one-time-listen notes.

Currently, the message search date feature is only available to select beta testers of WhatsApp for Android. However, it is expected to be implemented widely through a future update.

FAQ:

Q: Can I search for messages date on WhatsApp for Android?

A: Yes, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android includes a new feature that allows you to search for messages date.

Q: Can I search for voice messages date?

A: Yes, the message search date feature also works for voice messages, making it easier to retrieve and listen to audio messages from the past.