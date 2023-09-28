WhatsApp for Android Gets a Fresh Redesign: New Icons and Colors

WhatsApp is in the process of updating the design of its Android app, providing users with a fresh interface that features new icons and colors. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, numbered 2.23.20.10, confirms that the messaging platform is revamping the app’s interface.

One significant change in the new design is the removal of the traditional green color in the top bar of the app. Instead, WhatsApp is introducing a new default color theme of green for both the light and dark modes. Additionally, the redesigned interface brings new icons to the app’s settings menu and chat information screen.

The screenshots released WABetaInfo, a specialized publication, give users a glimpse of how the new interface will look in both the light and dark modes. The theme is characterized a fresh green color for the chat bubbles and the floating action button.

While the updated interface is still in development, it is expected to be made available to all users in the near future through an upcoming app update.

In recent weeks, WhatsApp has been introducing new features and improvements on its Android and iOS versions. Notable updates include the introduction of PassKeys support, the release of the official app for iPad, and the addition of new filters for group chats. These updates are part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to enhance the user experience and provide more functionalities to its users.

WhatsApp’s focus on redesigning its apps is in line with the larger strategy of its parent company, Meta (formerly Facebook). Meta has been investing in visual and interface updates across its various platforms to create a more cohesive user experience. This redesign is expected to bring a fresh and modern look to WhatsApp for Android users, aligning it with the latest design trends in the tech industry.

